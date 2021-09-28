UP Congress to set uo 100 war rooms to counter BJP propaganda

These war rooms will also be used to prevent party cadres from getting "lured" by the "regional parties" which have alienated from their primary ideologies for the sake of survival.

Lucknow, Sep 28 (IANS) The Congress in Uttar Pradesh will set up 100 war rooms to counter the RSS-BJP propaganda.

A war room has been operations at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in the state capital for the past six months.

According to a senior party leader, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in Lucknow on Monday evening, will formally begin meeting various groups in the party on Tuesday and also fine-tune the process for selection of candidates for the 2022 Assembly elections.

"The Congress General Secretary is expected to discuss with party leaders, the finer points about the party's 'Pratigya Yatra' scheduled to be launched soon. The yatra will cover a distance of about 12,000 km to connect with people in all the major cities and Assembly constituencies of the state," said the leader.

A party functionary said: "This is her second visit within a month and is expected to last for five days. Her mere presence has energised party workers who now feel that the party is determined to fight the enemy."

Organisational leaders said that the Congress was working hard to position itself as the only chance against the "autocratic RSS and automated BJP".

"The party will most likely roll out its poll campaign on the first day of Navratri. Besides holding yatras to spread the anti-BJP message, Priyanka will also review the selection of candidates and meet the manifesto committee members besides her routine meetings," the functionary said.

Sources said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may proceed to Varanasi from here to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the UPCC announced statewide demonstrations on Tuesday to demand a judicial probe into the incident and withdrawal of cases against the Congress leaders, the most recent being cases against former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra in Pratapgarh.

