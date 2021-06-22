UP cop held for raping woman complainant

The victim alleged that the head constable Yashwant Rathore, 57, had come to her house to attend a complaint of domestic violence when he allegedly committed the crime.

Rathore and a home guard reached the woman's house on the night of June 19 after she called police alleging that she was being beaten and ill-treated by her husband, who had married again and was living with second wife.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar said, "The head constable went to the victim's house at 11 p.m. in the night after a domestic dispute complaint. He spent an hour with the victim on the first floor of the house. The victim recorded the conversation she had with the head constable. The rape survivor handed over the recording to police. In it, the constable is purportedly heard making obscene remarks."

--IANS

