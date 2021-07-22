UP cop quits over police inaction

The officer was upset when his seniors refused to file a case against the assailants named by him because they were associated to a saffron outfit.

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) July 22 (IANS) A police officer in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh has resigned after being assaulted and injured at a market place.

The case was filed against unknown persons at Jhalu police station.

Sub-inspector (SI) Arun Kumar Rana, 40, was suspended after a spat with a local advocate Umang Kakaran who is also a member of a saffron outfit. He was attacked hours after the incident.

Rana, who had earlier served in BSF and CISF before joining the UP Police, had denied issuing a character certificate to the advocate without a background verification which led to the scuffle between the two, last week.

Rana went to his own police station in Jhalu to file a case against his attackers, his seniors registered an FIR against unnamed people, rejecting his demand to book the accused named by him.

Rana's resignation prompted the intervention of top police officers who 'conditionally reinstated' him, pending a departmental probe.

Two of his alleged attackers have also been arrested. The attackers alleged that the sub-inspector had slapped them.

Rana received his suspension letter and a departmental probe was also launched against him on Saturday and within hours of his suspension, he was attacked by four masked men in a market where he was buying groceries. He fractured a leg in the attack.

"My fault was that I wanted some verification before signing the papers. I was being forced. When I refused, I was suspended on the complaint of Umang Kakaran. Later, I was attacked in a busy market. I knew all the assailants and named them in my complaint. But the case was registered against unidentified assailants. I was harassed by my own officers. I was summoned to the SP office and told to compromise," he told reporters.

Rana further said, "I went to the SP office to tender my resignation but my letter was not received there. Later, I mailed it to the SP, DIG, ADG and other senior officers."

When contacted, superintendent of police (SP) of Bijnor, Dharamveer Singh, said that the official was suspended for slapping the advocate.

"Police have arrested two accused, including Umang Kakaran, the right-wing activist. Sub-inspector Rana had allegedly slapped Kakaran days before the attack. The SI was suspended after Kakaran filed a complaint. But later, when the SI was attacked by the four masked men, we registered a case. Probe is on and two persons have been arrested. The rest will be arrested soon."

Rana also expressed fear of further harassment and also claimed threat to his life.

--IANS

amita/in