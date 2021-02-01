UP cop shoots woman colleague, then tries to kill himself

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 1 (IANS) A constable fired at his woman colleague and later shot himself too after a brief argument in Amroha district, said police.

Both have been admitted to a Moradabad hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, Manoj Kumar, 26, barged into the residence of constable Megha Chaudhary, 25, and shot at her on Sunday evening. He later shot at himself too. The reason is yet to be known.