UP cops give reward money to slain guard's widow

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 13 (IANS) In a heart-warming gesture, the Jaunpur police has handed over the reward they received from the Uttar Pradesh government to the widow of cash van security guard Ram Awadh Choubey, who was shot dead by two men after he foiled their loot bid on August 9.

Choubey, 45, was killed in an exchange of fire with two looters while foiling their bid to loot cash at the time of refilling an ATM in Dhaniamau market under Baksha police station on August 9.

Both the looters had also suffered pellet injuries in Choubey's firing. Later, both the looters were eliminated in an exchange of fire with the police on August 10.

The SP said that the police personnel involved in the encounter had requested him to give the reward amount to Choubey's family as an honour for the courage shown by him in foiling the loot bid.

Additional SP (rural) Tribhuvan Singh said, "The police and district administration are exploring ways, including different government schemes, under which the family of Choubey can be benefited. The officials of the agency that had the contract of refilling cash in ATMs and had engaged Choubey as a security guard, have also been contacted to find out if its staff are covered with insurance and what sort of financial support will be extended to his family by them."

