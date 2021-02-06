UP cops go 'filmy' for road safety awareness

The short clip is from the climax scene in which Kajol was shown running to catch a moving train and Khan had pulled her inside.

The police have posted a short clip from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' captioning it 'What mistake had Simran and Raj made'. The movie was released in 1995.

At the end of the clip a message appears that reads "Zindagi jeene ke liye Simran ka zinda rahna zaroori hai... Chalti train me chadna jaanleva ho sakta hai' (Being alive is important for life... boarding a moving train can be deadly).

The tweet has been retweeted over 2,100 times and over 8,700 have liked it so far while it is was also highly appreciated on Facebook.

Similarly, the poster of the movie 'Jab We Met' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, with edited caption appeals people to wear helmets while riding bikes to avoid accidents. This tweet is also attracting eyeballs on the micro-blogging site.

This is not the first time the UP Police were appreciated for their efforts. Earlier, they had also launched a similar campaign against the coronavirus pandemic, using a scene from the iconic movie 'Sholay'. The tweet also went viral on social media at the time.

Some people are taking it lightly while some have called it a strong message. A user named Dharmendra said that it is a good effort. Another one, Vikramjeet, said, "This is a good message, this is a good campaign for our safety". While Vijay Vaishya called it a powerful message.

ADG, Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar said, "People are being made aware through social media cell of the UP Police. For this, we are advertising the selected things so that people follow them. Apart from routine stuff, we post movie clips or eyecatching items that leave an imprint on people's mind. People are also liking them. Moreover, we also implement the suggestions that people give."

