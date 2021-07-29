UP couple found murdered, infant spared

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), July 29 (IANS) A couple was found murdered at their residence while their ten-month-old son was spared by the killers.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Mani Ka Pura Mazra village.

Superintendent of Police (Trans Ganga) Dhawal Jaiswal told reporters that the bodies of the couple, lying in a pool of blood, were spotted by their brothers who informed the police.