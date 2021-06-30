UP couple seeks Modi's help for daughter's treatment

The child is suffering from developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH), a condition where the 'ball and socket' joint of the hip does not properly form in babies and young children. It gets cured if the surgery is done on time, say experts.

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh), June 30 (IANS) A couple hailing from Jalaun district have taken to social media to seek help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the treatment of their three-year-old daughter.

The couple have said that they are facing financial constraints and therefore are urging the Prime Minister to provide financial help so that their daughter Samridhi can overcome the deformity.

The girl's mother, Kshama and father, Kapil Porwal, said the doctors at AIIMS had apprised them that the surgery of the girl is already late and should be done as soon as possible. The date of operation has been postponed twice due to Covid-19 and also because of their poor financial background.

They said that they want the PM to listen to them and help them.

Samridhi's parents have shared details of her disease in an emotional post written to the Prime Minister on social media.

They said, "Our daughter, who is suffering from developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH) has been undergoing treatment under Dr Shah Alam of the orthopaedic department in AIIMS, Delhi for the last one and a half years. Though she is developing physically, there is a difference in the length of one of her legs due to DDH. She walks with one leg but due to an imbalance, she cannot stand or walk properly."

Meanwhile, Ravindra Chaudhary, posted as manager, district early intervention centre at the office of Jalaun's chief medical officer (CMO), said, "This disease is considered to be a congenital problem. This is sometimes called hip dysplasia or congenital hip dislocation. It gets cured if the surgery is done on time."

--IANS

amita/dpb