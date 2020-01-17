UP couple voices support for NRC, CAA through wedding card

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has found a unique way to show their support for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Mohit Mishra and Sonam Pathak, who are getting hitched on February 3, have put a Hindi line in bold letters on their wedding card saying, "We support CAA and NRC."



Several protests had erupted across the country after the implementation of CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The NRC is a register maintained by the government containing names and certain relevant information for the identification of all genuine Indian citizens. On the apex court's order, the NRC identified illegal immigrants from Assam. Though this has been a state-specific exercise to keep its ethnic uniqueness unaltered. Since its implementation, protests have erupted in several parts of the country. (ANI)

