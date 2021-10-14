UP court convicts 4 for planning terror attack

A fine of Rs 14,000 on each of the convicts has also been imposed by the court on Wednesday.

Lucknow, Oct 14 (IANS) A Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Lucknow has sentenced four accused to five years imprisonment after finding them guilty of planning terror activities and instigating youths to take up arms.

All the four persons were arrested by the UP ATS from different parts of the country in 2017.

Out of the four convicts, Mohd Faizan and Mohd Nazim are from Bijnor. One of the accused is from West Champaran in Bihar and the other from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement released by the UP ATS, "The special judge ADJ (3) found them guilty of harming the internal and external security of the nation by fragmenting the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country."

According to Additional DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar, "The arrest was a major breakthrough for security agencies as the four accused were nabbed at a time when they were planning terror attacks by involving and instigating youths. They were also found with explosives and illegal weapons."

--IANS

amita/dpb