UP Covid recovery rate goes up to 99%

As active and fresh Covid infections have declined to zero in the eight districts of Aligarh, Balrampur, Hathras, Basti, Mahoba, Shravasti, Etah and Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh is now moving fast towards being coronavirus-free.

Lucknow, July 26 (IANS) The Covid-19 recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh has climbed up to a remarkable 99 per cent, with one more district crushing the resurgence of the virus.

The eight districts have given a major boost to the state's fight against the virus.

According to a state government spokesman, Uttar Pradesh's Covid response has been much superior and it has brought down the transmission levels by curbing the emergence of new cases to below 50 for the second consecutive day, and below 100 for over two weeks now.

Out of the 2,50,406 samples tested in the past 24 hours, only 43 tested positive.

In a sharp contrast to Uttar Pradesh, states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala that opted for strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the virus, have failed to register any decline in the number of fresh infections.

The active caseload in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 868 which has been brought down by a remarkable 99.6 per cent from its peak capped at 3,10,783 cases on April 30.

Implementing measures such as the intensive 'Trace, Test & Treat' and prevention through vaccination and partial corona curfews to decimate the pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government worked with multipronged approach to minimise its devastating impact, as a result of which the positivity rate has slumped to 0.02 per cent, the lowest in the country.

In another significant development, none of the 75 districts reported fresh infections in double-digits, indicating signs that the dangerous second wave of Covid has been nullified.

--IANS

amita/ksk/