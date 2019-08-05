UP DGP advises police to stay on high alert

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) O P Singh on Monday asked all districts in the state to be on high alert in the wake of sweeping decisions taken by the Centre on Jammu and Kashmir.

He has advised police teams to carry out patrols in all the sensitive areas in their jurisdiction and deal with trouble makers strictly.



All district administration and their officials have been given the liberty to impose Section 144 (which prohibits the assembly of more than four persons in an area) to control the situation.

The holiday of all police personnel and officials till August 15 had already been canceled in the state. (ANI)