UP DGP holds meeting over law and order situation in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh DGP, OP Singh, on Tuesday held a meeting with station officers, circle officers and other senior police officials from Lucknow over the law and order situation in the city.

"The law and order situation is under control. Recently, festivals were celebrated successfully. There was a delay in the revelation of some incidents in Lucknow. We had called a law and order meeting of senior police officials from Lucknow," Singh told ANI here.



"They have been directed to speed up the investigation in these cases and put a control on country-made pistols, which are being used in these cases. They have been asked to coordinate with the district magistrate and run a campaign around this. I believe, in the coming two months, situations will improve," he added. (ANI)

