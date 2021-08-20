UP doctor booked for blackmailing nurse

The victim, who belongs to the minority community, is posted at a community health centre (CHC) in the Shahbad area of Rampur district.

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 20 (IANS) A government doctor has been booked for allegedly making a video of an auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) when she was taking a bath and blackmailing her with the intent to establish physical relations with her.

In her complaint to the police, the ANM has accused the CHC doctor of showing the video clip to her husband, following which he gave her divorce.

"The doctor had also forced himself on me," she alleged.

Milak circle officer, Omkar Nath Sharma, said, "It appears that the woman had an extra-marital affair with the doctor.

Now, she is accusing him of blackmail and rape. The doctor, around 45 years of age, is also married. We have registered an FIR against the accused under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation)."

The circle officer further said, "The accused's wife is also a doctor. The couple had taken a transfer from the Shahbad CHC around ten days ago and joined the Moradabad district hospital. We are probing the case from all angles."

