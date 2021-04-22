UP doctor fined Rs 10K for not wearing mask

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), April 22 (IANS) A doctor has been fined for not wearing a mask while treating patients at his clinic.

The Kotwali Police have slapped a challan of Rs 10,000 on a doctor in the old city who was treating patients without wearing a mask.

According to reports, a police team was on a routine checking on Tuesday evening in Nariya Bazar in the old city area where they found a doctor sitting with a number of patients in a small cabin.