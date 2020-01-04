UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad hits back at SP for promising pension to anti-CAA protesters

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday hit back at the Samajwadi Party for promising pension to anti-CAA protesters, saying the party is encouraging protesters, who want to spread anarchy.

"The Samajwadi Party (SP) has gone mad. Senior SP leaders are encouraging the people who are trying to spread anarchy," said Deputy Chief Minister Maurya told ANI.

SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhry had said on Friday that his party would give compensation to the kin of those who were jailed or killed during the protests against the CAA if his party comes to power in the state."They (protesters) have raised their voice to save democracy and the Constitution. The SP loves people who work for safeguarding the Constitution. They will be given a pension if we come to power at the Centre and in the state," Chaudhry, also Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, had said.Reacting to what the SP proposes, Maurya said: "Their government will not be formed for the next 25 years. The BJP is in power and will rule in the future as well."The minister said the UP government was taking strict action against the protesters, who burnt public properties during the protests.He also accused the SP leaders of misleading the people on the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).Attacking Chaudhry, UP Minister Upendra Tiwari said that the SP has a long history of association with terrorists. (ANI)