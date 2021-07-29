UP DyCM slams BSP's Brahmin outreach, calls it 'opportunism'

Lucknow, July 29 (IANS) A day after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati patted her back for the encouraging response to her party's Brahmin Sammelans in Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took a jibe at the party's Brahmin outreach that began from Ayodhya.

Without naming the party or person, Maurya said, "People who used to turn away their faces at the mere sight of temples and scorn at Hindu religion, are now visiting the temples and claiming to be Hindu devotees. The coming days will tell what will be the impact, rather lack of it, on the people."

Maurya further said that the people of the state were well aware of the activities taken up by 'such parties' ahead of the Assembly polls next year and added that the voters would give them a befitting reply in the next elections in 2022.

"The BJP believes in 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas', whereas these people are political opportunists," he pointed out.

Referring to the recent incident where BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra, who is leading the party's Brahmin Sammelans, was seen seated on a chair during the Ganga aarti in Prayagraj, Maurya said, "Sometimes, when we visit a religious place and are ignorant about the rituals there, it is better to act as per the instructions of the priests who are there to guide. Violating religious protocols amounts to insulting a religion."

