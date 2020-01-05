UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma interact with villagers near Mathura on CAA

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): State Minister of Energy and Additional Energy Sources Shrikant Sharma on Sunday held a chaupal in the villages of Gantholi, Devasaras, Jatipura, Malsarai and Daulatpur in Govardhan area to interact with the villagers so as to clear the misconception about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



He said that under the guise of the protest against the Citizenship Act parties like SP, BSP and Congress are working to put peaceful Uttar Pradesh on fire for their own interests.

"In the BJP government, there is rule of law and there will be a severe crackdown on law-breakers and rioters," he said.

The State Minister further said that the opposition is misleading the people by saying lies on the issue.

"CAA is a law to provide citizenship to refugees who happen to be from 6 religious minorities in three neighbouring countries. No one is being harmed by this law but the opposition parties are misguiding the Muslims for their benefit. Muslim brothers of the country should no longer be misled by Congress, SP and BSP," Sharma said here. (ANI)

