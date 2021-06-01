UP Excise Commissioner removed after hooch tragedy

The state government has also suspended Karmveer Singh, police Circle Officer of Gabhana, for his laxity in checking sale of spurious liquor.

Orders to this effect were issued late on Monday night.

Lucknow, June 1 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has removed state Excise Commissioner R. Guruprasad, following the Aligarh hooch tragedy that has claimed 36 lives so far.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi, said that Circle Officer Gabhana has not only been suspended, but a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him.

Awasthi said that an explanation has been sought from Circle Officer Khair, Shiv Pratap Singh and Circle Officer City, Vishal Chaudhary who will have to submit their replies within three days.

The Excise Department also ordered action against two more excise officers, suspending Joint Excise Commissioner Ravi Shankar Pathak and Deputy Excise Commissioner O.P. Singh.

The Excise Department has also taken action against seven officials in connection with Aligarh tragedy.

The government has also ordered a special drive against illicit liquor where joint teams of Uttar Pradesh police and Excise Department will carry out checks to crack down on manufacture and sale of spurious liquor.

--IANS

amita/ksk/