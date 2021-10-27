UP executive's wife held for abetment to suicide

Shukla, who was deputy general manager and a BJP worker, had named his wife Kumud in his six-page suicide note for his extreme step.

Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) The wife of Abhishek Shukla, a top executive of an MNC who allegedly ended his life, has been arrested on charges of abetting his suicide.

Station house officer (SHO), Sushant Golf City, Vijyendra Singh told reporters, "Shukla wrote that Kumud had made his life hell and made him live separately from his family. Kumud had threatened to end his professional and political life in connivance with a close relative."

Shukla also mentioned that he was distraught on learning that his wife and relative Shubham wanted to usurp his property.

Abhishek had launched a firm and made Kumud his nominee, but Shubham's interference increased due to his wife, he claimed in the suicide note.

Abhishek also suspected that his wife was having an affair and was worried about the future of his daughter, said the official.

"Some other names, including friends of Shubham, have been mentioned by Shukla in the note. They will be called for questioning," he said.

Three relatives of Kumud have also been booked and a manhunt launched to arrest them.

Shukla was found dead sitting in a chair in the flat on Monday.

According to investigation by police, prima facie it appeared that Shukla had shot himself with his licensed pistol and had tried to slit his wrists.

--IANS

amita/dpb