UP farmer killed after selling land for Rs 3.4 Cr

Lucknow, Aug 29 (IANS) An elderly farmer, who had recently sold his land for Rs 3.4 crore, was found murdered at his house in the Chinhat area in the state capital.

The deceased, identified as Gopi Kashyap, 75, was found dead on Saturday by his daughter Ritu who was staying with him.

He had injuries on his head and strangulation marks on his throat.