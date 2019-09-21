UP farmers begin march towards Kisan Ghat in Delhi

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march on Saturday morning from Sector 69, Noida, towards Kisan Ghat in New Delhi, over their demands of payment of sugarcane crop dues, full loan waiver and making electricity free for farming amongst others.



"No politician is paying heed to us. Our protest will continue till our demands are fulfilled by the government," said one of the farmers.

Heavy security, including paramilitary forces, has been deployed on the route of the march. Farmers are expected to enter Delhi from Ghazipur border via NH 24.

Puran Singh, National President, Indian Farmers Organization, said: "After our negotiations with Agriculture Ministry officials failed, we are left with only this option of marching to Delhi to draw attention towards our demands."

Farmers have decided to hold a hunger strike if their demands are not met even after their march to Delhi. (ANI)