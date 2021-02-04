UP farmers to increase participation in agitation

The various Khap Panchayats in western Uttar Pradesh that have been holding meetings in different districts have decided that at least one member from every farmer family will join the protest in Delhi.

Lucknow, Feb 4 (IANS) The number of farmers, protesting against farm laws at the Ghazipur border, is expected to witness a massive surge over the next two days.

The farmers will begin moving to the Ghazipur border over the weekend.

A BKU leader, who did not wish to be named, said, "Movement to Ghazipur border will not be in groups as police is not allowing farmers to join protests at the border and have barricaded the routes leading to Ghazipur. We are drawing up a strategy which will help us in reaching Ghazipur without inviting police action."

Key BKU leaders have been asked by the leadership to stay away from the media spotlight and work quietly for the movement.

Gaurav Tikait, son of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait, has taken over the reins of the movement in western Uttar Pradesh, while his uncle Rakesh Tikait is leading the agitation from the front in Delhi.

Gaurav, while addressing a meeting in Mathura on Wednesday, said, "Bill vapasi nahi to ghar vapasi nahi. We will move ahead with the agitation and there is no question of backtracking."

The BKU has held similar meetings in Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat to muster farmer support and the response, to put it mildly, has been overwhelming.

The BKU also contacted prominent lawyers and social influencers to explain the 'black farm laws and their implications to farmers across the country'.

"We will take to the social media and post videos in different languages to enable our brothers in other states to understand the reasons behind the protest. These videos will explain in detail the black farm laws," the functionary said.

