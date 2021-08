UP farmers will not vote for BJP: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Aug 12 (IANS) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that no matter how hard the BJP tries to connect with farmers in Uttar Pradesh, they will not vote for the saffron party.

Farmers, he said, will vote unitedly against the BJP in the next state polls.

Reacting to the BJP's plan to hold Kisan Sammelans in the state to reach out to farmers, Akhilesh said, "When the time has come for the 'Annadata' to become a voter, the BJP remembers farmers. Farmers are not going to fall in the trap of the BJP. In 2022, farmers will vote unitedly against the BJP."