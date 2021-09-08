UP folk artists to get govt aid for buying instruments

The state government has earmarked a fund of Rs one crore to help folk artists whose income have suffered during the time of the pandemic.

Lucknow, Sep 8 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government will now provide financial assistance to the folk artists to enable them to purchase musical instruments.

Artists can avail up to Rs 20,000 for purchase of folk instruments.

According to Director culture, Shishir, "Artists who earn below Rs 1.20 lakh per year will be eligible for the scheme. Besides, the artiste must be 35 years or more in age and registered in the e-directory of the directorate of culture. A committee which includes a teacher of Bhatkhande, along with two officials of the culture directorate will decide on the applications of beneficiaries."

He further said, "The idea is to help the maximum number of folk artists who are over 35 years of age. The artists can apply for monetary help for purchase of instruments by filling a form. This scheme is expected to help a number of artists who are unable to purchase expensive instruments."

The artists will have to furnish a receipt of the instrument purchased along with a written declaration that they have purchased the instrument with the money provided by the department.

The directorate will help in the purchase of indigenous instruments like flute, chikara, nakkara, ektara, dholki, naal, tabla, alghoza, dhaad, dotara, duggi, dhol, manjhira, nagada, pena, pipa, pipri, etc.

The official said that during the pandemic, the income of folk artists has suffered.

"They are not able to get programmes hence have lost their earning and many of them want to purchase new folk instruments but are short of funds. This scheme will help them purchase instruments and revive their livelihood," he said.

--IANS

amita/dpb