UP government remembers farmers only in advertisements, says Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government saying that it remembers the farmers only in the advertisements.

Sharing a media report which stated that two farmers in the state committed suicide, the Congress leader said, "UP government has developed a number of ways to harass the farmers. Cheated in the name of debt waiver. Sent them to jail in the name of electricity bill. And, there is no compensation for the crop destroyed by rains and floods. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh remembers the farmers only in the advertisements." (ANI)



