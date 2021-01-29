UP government to start wheat procurement from April 1

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued directions to start wheat procurement from April 1.

This year, the state government fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at Rs 1975 per quintal, Rs 50 more than that of the last year.



Chief Minister Adityanath said, "Arrangements for the safety of wheat at purchasing centres and storage warehouses must be ensured and the farmers should get benefits of the MSP at any cost".

"The wheat farmers be given the facility of online registration in the same manner that sugarcane farmers were given. The purchasing agencies with a bad record should be kept out of consideration for work while making new policies." he further added.

The state government will also geo-tag purchasing centres and storage warehouses. Also, the government has given directions to facilitate wheat procurement through biometric authentification this year.

The chief minister also gave directions to officials to maintain transparency in the procurement and regarding timely disbursement.

There will also be proper arrangement of seating, shedding, and drinking water at the procurement centres as the procurement will be in process in the months of April and May. (ANI)

