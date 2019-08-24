UP Governor, CM mourn Jaitley's death

In a tweet in Hindi, the Governor said that Jaitley was an irreplaceable part of the Indian politics.

In his message, Adityanath said that Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian and a skilled orator, adding his demise was a huge loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Adityanath, who is currently in Mathura for Janmashtami celebrations, is slated to reach New Delhi later in the day.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that Jaitley was an orator par excellence and will be remembered for his amiable nature.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Lucknow on a two-day visit, has cut short his programme and was returning to Delhi. Singh said that Jaitley's demise was a major loss for the party and personally for him too. "The country has lost a great statement, political leader and economist while I have lost a friend. His absence will be sorely felt," he said. <br> ENDS/