UP Governor Anandiben Patel on a two-day visit of Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Sep 18 (IANS) Former Gujarat Chief Minister and presently the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel is on a visit to her home State Gujarat on Saturday. Patel believed to be the mentor of the newly appointed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to be in the state for two days.

Patel arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on Saturday afternoon and was immediately rushed to Gandhinagar. According to sources, Patel was at the Gandhinagar Bungalow allotted to her by the then Gujarat government, when she had resigned in August 2016.

"The blessings of former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel are with me all the time," Bhupendra Patel had said immediately after his name was declared last Saturday at the state BJP headquarters Kamalam.

Saturday was also the day when most of the newly appointed ministers of the Gujarat government cabinet took charge of their offices in the 'Swarnim Sankul' complexes- I & II, in Sachivalaya campus in Gandhinagar. According to Hindu religion it is believed that this was the last auspicious working day, as the inauspicious fortnight of 'Shraadh' sets in from Monday.

