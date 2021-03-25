  1. Sify.com
  4. UP Governor Anandiben Patel receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Last Updated: Thu, Mar 25th, 2021, 14:47:15hrs
UP Governor Anandiben Patel receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Pic credit- Anandiben Patel Twitter)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to get vaccinated.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the whole country is fighting a decisive battle against the Coronavirus, today I also got the Indian vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine is completely safe. I appeal to the people of the country and the state to get vaccinated," UP Governor tweeted in Hindi.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.31 Crore today. A total of 5,31,45,709 vaccine doses have been given.
Meanwhile, India recorded 53,476 new COVID-19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

