UP Governor ties 'Rakhi' to Yogi Adityanath

She applied 'tilak' on his forehead and gave him blessings. The Chief Minister gifted her a book.

Adityanath reached Raj Bhawan to participate in the Independence Day celebrations and 32 girl students also tied 'rakhi' to him.

Earlier, he hoisted the tricolour at the Vidhan Bhawan and in his speech, he lauded the scrapping of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi government and also the ban on triple talaq.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was firmly on the path to progress.

"Uttar Pradesh is also on the path of progress," he said and listed the achievements of his government. The Chief Minister said India was an emerging economy and would soon be a frontrunner in the global world.