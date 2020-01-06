UP Governor visits Mulayam, inquires about his health

Lucknow, Jan 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, on Monday, visited the residence of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and inquired about his health.

The Governor went to Mulayam's residence on the Vikramaditya Marg and spent about half an hour there. She wished him on the New Year and inquired about his health.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been unwell since the past few months and was recently hospitalised in a private hospital in Mumbai for four days.

This is the first time that the Governor has made a courtesy visit to meet an opposition leader in the state.

amita/dpb