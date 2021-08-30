UP govt announces 2-day relief from night curfew

Lucknow, Aug 30 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has announced relaxation in night curfew on Monday and Tuesday across the state, in view of the Janmashtami festival.

The government had lifted all curbs barring the night curfew which remains in force between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Additional Chief Secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi told reporters that the festival of Janmashtami would be celebrated across the state, including all police lines and jails, with full enthusiasm and vigour as per the tradition.