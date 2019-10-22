  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. UP govt appoints 4 new spokespersons including two deputy CMs

UP govt appoints 4 new spokespersons including two deputy CMs

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 22, 2019 21:08 hrs

Deputy CM's Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma (file pic)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The BJP led state government has appointed four new spokespersons including two deputy Chief Ministers on Tuesday.
The newly appointed spokespersons are two deputy Chief Ministers- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and Cabinet Ministers- Mahendra Singh and Anil Rajbhar.


With this, the total number of spokespersons in the Uttar Pradesh government has reached six. Sidharth Nath Singh and Shrikant Sharma are already the government's spokesperson. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features