UP govt appoints Naib Tehsildars solely on the basis of merit, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the state moves forward in appointing the Naib Tehsildar only on the basis of merit and not on the basis of caste, religion and opinion.



His remarks came at an event organised to distribute appointment letters to the selected Naib Tehsildars in the combined state and Upper Subordinate services examination 2019, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said, "145 Naib Tehsildars have been selected by the Public service commission, out of which 110 have been successfully considered eligible after police verification. Due to the discrepancy in the selection process in the earlier governments and the flaws in the intention of the government, the qualified and talented candidates were frustrated and forced to migrate. Our government had decided that we will give an opportunity to move forward on the basis of merit and not on the basis of caste, religion, opinion."

"Four years ago, the economy of Uttar Pradesh, which was said to be on the sixth position. Today, it remains in the second position," he further added. (ANI)