UP govt approves proposal to set up hi-tech seedling production unit

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has approved the proposal of Rs 3.12 crore to set up hi-tech nursery seedling production unit.

A state-level committee had proposed Rs 5.20 crore to set up the unit of which Rs 3.12 was approved.

The unit will be established in the current financial year as part of National Agriculture Development scheme.



The Director of Horticulture will be overlooking the establishment of the unit as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

The department has also been asked to ensure compliance with store purchase rules. (ANI)