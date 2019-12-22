UP govt begins to dispel misinformation about CAA

Lucknow, Dec 22 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated steps to check the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) campaign that has unleashed violence in several districts

While the Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have appealed to the people to maintain peace and law and order across the state and not to fall for rumours and get misled on the new citizenship law, the district officials have also launched a campaign to dispel misinformation on the CCA.

In Etawah, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Mishra has started interacting with groups of students and explaining to them that the CAA was not designed to make them leave the country.

The SSP is informing the students that there is no law that can expel any citizen of India. Etawah has not witnessed any anti-CAA protests and the SSP said that this was a preventive step that was being taken. In Fatehpur, the district administration has got pamphlets printed. The pamphlet titled 'Gumrah Na Ho' lists the rumours about the CAA and clarifies the truth. These pamphlets are being widely distributed across the district, especially among the youth belonging to the minority community. "The district administrations have been asked to dispel misinformation on the issue and do it in whatever way they feel is best," said a senior official in the Chief Minister's Secretariat. amita/dpb