UP govt decision to hike sugarcane price will benefit party in assembly polls: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The BJP believes that the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to increase sugarcane price by Rs 25 per quintal will yield political dividends in next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, especially in the western part of the state. Sugarcane is the main crop of western UP and farmers from the region led by Rakesh Tikait have been protesting since last year against three new farm laws.

The saffron camp believes that the increased price will benefit the party in next year's state polls as it addresses the long pending demand of farmers to increase the prices.

BJP Kisan Morcha president and Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Raj Kumar Chahar told IANS that the decision will benefit farmers. "The decision will increase farmer's income and they (farmers) will realise that the BJP government is committed to their welfare and increasing their income. It shows that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state are working round the clock for the welfare of farmers when some people with vested political interests are misleading them over new farm laws," Chahar said.

A party functionary in Uttar Pradesh pointed out that in the past an increase in sugarcane price had yielded political benefits and this time also it will help the BJP in next year's assembly poll. "With an increase in the sugarcane price, anger among farmers will likely to scale down specially in Western Uttar Pradesh where a section of farmers are part of the agitation led by Tikait," he said.

Earlier this month, Union minister and Lok Sabha member from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh, Sanjeev Balyan had told IANS that farmers of western Uttar Pradesh, who are participating in the Tikait led protests, have different issues.

"Our farmers' issues are related to sugarcane. If those issues are resolved, everything will be fine. These three new farm laws are not an issue for our farmers. The increase in sugarcane procurement price, as promised by our chief minister, will make a huge difference," Balyan had said.

Earlier this year, a delegation of saffron party leaders including Sanjeev Balyan, party MPs Chahar, Satypal Singh and Bhola Singh and others met Chief Minister Adityanath over the issues related to sugarcane farmers including the State Advised Price (SAP).

A senior party leader claimed that increased sugarcane price will help the party to win back the farmers' support in next year's assembly polls. "Increase in sugarcane price by Chief Minister Adityanath will benefit the party and consolidate our support base among farmers across the state and in western Uttar Pradesh," he said.

