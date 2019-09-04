UP govt defends power tariff hike

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma on Tuesday defended his government's decision to hike the power tariff for various consumer categories in the state.

"Electricity rates have been increased by only 11.50 per cent. With this, the 4.50 per cent regulatory charge has ended. Therefore, there is an effective increase of only about 7.40 per cent," Sharma told reporters here on Tuesday.

His statement came after the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) approved up to 12 per cent increase in power tariff for various consumer categories.Earlier yesterday, BSP chief Mayawati had strongly condemned the new electricity tariff hike and lambasted the BJP government for approving the hike in rates."It is a completely anti-people decision by the Uttar Pradesh BJP government to approve the hike in electricity rates. This will increase the burden of inflation on crores of people, especially the toiling masses of the state, and their lives will be more painful. It would be better if the government immediately reconsiders it," Mayawati tweeted.Retorting to Mayawati's tweet, Sharma in a series of tweets attacked the previous government and said that the electricity companies suffered huge losses under SP-BSP rule.Sharma further said that the BJP government had made significant improvements in the conditions of electricity supply in the state and cited the drawbacks under the previous governments."Under the earlier governments, only a few districts in the state had access to electricity. But under our government, 75 districts have been given electricity according to the roaster. Also, now electricity is being supplied 24 hours to districts, 20 hours to tehsils and for 18 hours to villages. The former governments had no roster," Sharma said.The minister added that due to economic irregularities of the previous governments, the incumbent BJP government was forced to increase electricity rates partially.The UPERC has approved a hike of 8 to 12 per cent in power tariffs. The Industrial Sector category will have to shell out more money in the range of 5-10 per cent.The electricity tariffs have also been hiked in urban and rural areas. (ANI)