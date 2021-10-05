UP govt denies permission to Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday denied permission to a 5-member delegation of the Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district in the wake of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that has been imposed in Lucknow.



As per the official note, "Section 144 of CrPC implemented in the state capital Lucknow with immediate effect. Section 144 will remain in force in the capital till November 8 to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to COVID-19 rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests."

Earlier Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had sought permission for Rahul Gandhi-led delegation to visit the area as the leaders from Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) was allowed to visit the district on Tuesday.

Soon after the violent incident at Lakhimpur Kheri, political leaders made a beeline to visit the site and expressed their desire to meet the families of the victims.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for "disturbing the peace" in the state. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that she has been detained for the last 40 hours without any order or FIR.

Eight people including four farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. (ANI)

