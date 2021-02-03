UP govt denotifies 241 Covid hospitals in state

According to orders issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, normal medical facilities will resume in all denotified hospitals from Wednesday.

Lucknow, Feb 3 (IANS) With the new coronavirus cases on the decline, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued fresh orders to denotify 241 of the 324 hospitals earlier earmarked to treat Covid-19 cases in the state.

Out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, only Aligarh, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, and Meerut will have more than one Covid hospital now.

The move also aims to bring non-Covid health facilities back to the normal and ensure resumption of classes in medical colleges after proper sanitisation.

The district administrations have, however, been asked to inform the denotified hospitals in their respective areas that in case of need, the facilities will have to resume treatment of corona patients after a five-day notice.

"Other than the listed hospitals, all other notified hospitals have been denotified. After proper sanitisation, all denotified hospitals will resume treatment of other patients and classes. As a result of the vaccination drive, the system of active quarantine will end from March 15," the orders said.

The state has 5,007 active cases, of which 1,341 asymptomatic patients are in home isolation and 420 are in private hospitals.

Following the orders, the state has 15 L-3 hospitals, 68 L-2 hospitals, and nil L-1 hospital.

Earlier, out of 324 designated hospitals, 228 were under L-1 category, 71 in L-2, and 25 in L-3.

The 83 hospitals, which will continue to treat corona cases, are spread across all 75 districts, with a total bed capacity of 17,235.

As many as 7,023 beds have oxygen supply and 1,342 have ventilators. So far, the state had reserved over 1.51 lakh hospital beds for coronavirus patients' treatment.

--IANS

amita/tsb