UP govt distributing pamphlets to clear doubts and apprehensions over CAA

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government, acting on CM Yogi Adityanath's directions, is distributing pamphlets in Urdu and Devanagri scripts to spread awareness and clear the doubts about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in various areas in UP.



"This law is just for granting citizenship. The right of taking away anyone's nationality is not given under this law. The law does not affect minorities, especially Muslims in any way," are some of the points written in the pamphlets being shared by the UP government.

"CAA will not affect the nationality of the country's residents. This law is for only those refugees who have faced atrocities outside (India) for years and had no other option for staying but to come to India," few other points read.

Protests had erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

