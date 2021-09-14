UP govt files chargesheets against 470 corrupt officials

Lucknow, Sep 14 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has filed chargesheets against 470 corrupt government officials as part of the zero-tolerance policy set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The chargesheets have been filed in the court in 207 cases.

A senior Home Department official said that in the past four years, departmental action has also been taken by vigilance establishment in 142 cases related to corruption, while it got prosecution sanction in 202 cases and minor punishment in 10 cases and recovery in seven others.