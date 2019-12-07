UP govt is responsible for death of Unnao rape victim: Brinda Karat

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Senior Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday lashed out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP government over the death of Unnao rape victim.

"The Uttar Pradesh government should be held responsible for the incident. They are answerable for this grave crime. Where were the Uttar Pradesh government and the police when the victim wanted to file an FIR against the accused," asked Karat.



Speaking to ANI, Karat said: "The victim's sister was telling me that the police didn't file a case against the accused because they were from a rich family and the victim belonged to a poor family. Our system is so rotten that nobody stood with the victim."

After battling for life for more than 40-hours, the Unnao rape victim died at 11:40 pm on Friday at a hospital in the national capital. The 23-year-old was set ablaze while she was on way to the court on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)