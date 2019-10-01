UP govt outlets to sell onions at controlled rates

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari has asked all District Magistrates to open such outlets at the earliest. These outlets will also be opened at Mandi Parishad offices.

The state government is also launching a crackdown on hoarding of onions.

The Chief Secretary said a campaign should be launched to prevent hoarding of onions and reports on raids against hoarders should be sent to him by 5 p.m. every day.

According to Principal Secretary, Horticulture, Sudhir Garg, "Storage limit is 50 tonne for wholesale traders and 10 tonne for retailers. It should be strictly complied with."

"Four centres each have been opened in Lucknow, Allahabad and Moradabad, two in Saharanpur and one each in Rampur, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Bareilly, Barabanki, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Bahraich and Siddhartha Nagar," he said.