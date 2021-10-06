UP govt permits people in groups of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Additional Director General (ADG) for Law and order Prashant Kumar on Wednesday informed that the Uttar Pradesh government has permitted people in groups of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where 8 people lost their lives in a violent incident.



Earlier the Uttar Pradesh government had denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the Lakhimpur Kheri district in wake of a law and order situation.

"The state govt has now permitted people in groups of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. Anyone who wants to go there can go now. The state government had imposed restrictions to maintain law and order, not to restrict any movement," Kumar said.

"The district administration of Lakhimpur Kheri has issued email id and a helpline number for the common people so that they can share evidence of the incident," he said.

The ADG also assured that the police would conduct a detailed investigation in the case said that no accused will be spared.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI

