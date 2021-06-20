UP govt ready to extend every possible help to Samsung plant in Noida: Adityanath tells company delegation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met a delegation of Samsung India and South West Asia and said the state government is ready to lend every possible help to the company's manufacturing plant in Noida.



Terming the Samsung's Noida factory "an outstanding example" of the success of 'Make in India' programme, Adityanath said investors and companies of the country and from abroad are enthusiastic about setting up industries in the state, said an official release by the state government.

According to the release, the delegation expressed its gratitude to the Chief Minister for allowing the industrial activities to be carried on normal and smoothly during the partial curfew induced by the second COVID wave.

It also appreciated the efforts being made by the state government to meet the challenges posed by the second wave. (ANI)

