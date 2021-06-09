UP govt refuses to share information on IPS officer's retirement

Lucknow, June 9 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has refused to share information with former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, regarding his compulsory retirement, saying the documents are "highly confidential".

Thakur termed this denial "improper and suspicious" and said that initially he was given compulsory retirement in an "arbitrary manner" and now he was being denied information related to his livelihood.