UP govt should ensure health facilities to control fever in Mathura: Priyanka

She said in a tweet in Hindi: "Firozabad, Mathura, Agra and other places in UP, children and adults have died due to fever which is heart-wrenching. UP government should step in immediately to control the disease and provide better health facilities."

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) After 29 cases of mite-borne rickettsiosis, known as 'scrub typhus', were detected in Mathura, Congress General Secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday demanded better health facilities in the state.

As per reports the health department has sounded an alert after the lab reports confirmed that 29 patients, aged between two to 45 years, had tested positive on Sunday.

Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites).

The most common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches and sometimes rash. In severe cases, it can result in pneumonitis, encephalitis, mental changes ranging from confusion to coma, congestive heart failure and circulatory collapse.

Additional director of Uttar Pradesh health department A.K. Singh, said: "At least 29 cases of scrub typhus have been reported in Mathura district. Required medicines have been provided to the patients and none of them is critical. We have issued an alert regarding its spread to other districts.

"Early diagnosis is important. Patients are put on antibiotics and they recover fully after a week-long course of treatment."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed state officials to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Taking cognizance of viral fever cases in Mathura, Mainpuri and Firozabad districts, he has asked state officials to deploy special medical teams in these areas.

