UP govt to get Rs 14,246 cr for disaster management

A government spokesman said that in appreciation of the readiness in disaster situation shown by the Yogi Adityanath government on many occasions, the 15th Finance Commission has made a proposal to provide this amount to the state government.

Lucknow, April 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh will get a sum of Rs 14,246 crore for disaster management in the next five years.

"As a state, Uttar Pradesh has evolved into a 'self-sufficient' and 'capable' state and has set an example for others by taking a lead on every sphere of development. The state's continuous efforts in developing their manpower, skill and infrastructure have played a major role in making Uttar Pradesh, disaster-ready," the spokesman said.

According to the information received from the officials of the Department of Revenue, on the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission, the state had received a total of Rs 3,729 crore in five years between the financial years 2015-16 to 2019-20.

Now, the 15th Finance Commission has recommended funds four times more than the previous allocated amount.

Uttar Pradesh will be provided the maximum amount as the Disaster Response Fund after Maharashtra which will get a total of Rs 23,737 crore in five years, whereas, Uttar Pradesh will be getting a total of Rs 14,246 crore.

According to the officials of the Department of Revenue, the Centre and State's share in disaster risk management will remain the same as before in the ratio of 75:25.

The Central government will give Rs 10,685 crore to UP in the next five years, while the UP government will contribute an amount of Rs 3,561 crore to it.

--IANS

amita/pgh